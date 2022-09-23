IRNA Report: Renk County, Upper Nile State, 12th September 2022

Situation Overview

Reference to Renk RRC office report dated 9th Sept 2022 to all organizations and partners with Title “QUICK FLOOD ASSESSMENT’’ with estimated affected population of 3 614 HHs, 18 070 individuals that triggered Renk partners to called for IRNA for flood in Renk South Payam, where UN WFP, UNFAO, UN IOM, WVI, Medair, HDC, CMD, REACH, FH and CEN representing the following cluster: FSL, CCCM and NFI/ Shelter, WASH, Health, Nutrition, Protection and Education, and Government representative’s Health, water Urban, Agriculture and Education participated in the assessment in the following locations Renk South Payam: Jaborona, Emtidad El Gadim, Hai Massara, Abyok and Hai Salam as identified by RRC representative in Renk County.

On 12th Sept 2022, UN WFP, UNFAO, UN IOM, WVI, Medair, HDC, CMD, REACH, FH, CEN, County Director of Health and RRC Renk County: Jaborona, Emtidad El Gadim, Hai Massara, Abyok and Hai Salam dispatched humanitarians’ team to assess affected populations in locations suggested by RRC representative where the team were able to have focused group discussion, key informative interviews to affected populations and physical observation on the affected sites