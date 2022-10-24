IRNA Report: [Manyo County, Pen Boma, Ayat Boma, Akurua Boma, Kaka Payam, Athidwe Payam, Demot Boma, Dela-Ajak payam, Kwoc Boma] [27th September to 1st October 2022]

This IRNA Report is a product of Inter-Agency Assessment mission conducted and information compiled based on the inputs provided by partners on the ground including; government authorities, affected communities/IDPs and agencies.

Situation overview

Manyo County being in west river bank, is one of the biggest/largest county in Upper Nile State with its geographical location

The communities there mostly live along the river bank due to perharps easy water access, easy transportation and travel to other locations, animal grazing and farming, plus many other reasons.

As it is raining season and with living near water, about 9 and more Payams and Bomas in Manyo county have been submerged under water as a result of increased water level in the river.

This is the second time in the space of two years, where flooding has been affecting the communities.These has left thousands of homes destroyed and million of livestocks died. Farms being submerged and crops are destroyed badly. People have migrated to neighbouring villages which are located in high land.

Payam Athidhwio, Kwoj Payma, Kaka payam and Wadakona payam in Manyo County, are affected by flooding since July 2021 to date, the flooding has affected most of the areas namely (Akurwa, pen, Ayat, Abuwor,Nyibwor,Aweth,Delal-Ajak,Kaka and Athidhwio)

The partners and the local authorities in manyo carried out initial rapid needs assessment on flood between 27th September to 1st October 2022, in Pen, Aweth, Ayat, Athidhwio,Kwoj, Kaka and the surrounding villages. The team headed by World Vision representing OCHA on the ground, identify that roughly 9,890 HHs, 38,540 individuals in Manyo county and surrounding areas affected by flood. Most of the population in Payam Athidhwio has relocated from their affected area to central highland where the chief is residing.

The affected populations from different payams were intergrated with other relatives to highland.

The water level is still increasing and as predicted by the community leaders, in some few months to come, the dry highland supporting the IDPs will be as well subjected to the similar flooding effects.