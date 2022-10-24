IRNA Report: Kodok ,Lul ,Dethwok Fashoda County Flood assesement, Upper Nile State (28 September 2022)

Situation overview

Between September 20 and 26 The Inter-Agenecy working group in (Fashoda County (Ten NGOs partners)

Comprsed of (WV, Cordaid ,SI,NRDC,HDC,WHO,SSRC,SPEDP,DRC and WOCO ) conducted 5 days IRNA flood assesement for affected population of Fashoda County this was undertaken in Lul ,Kodok and Dethwok Payam areas due to concerns/Call raised by the commissioner of Fashoda County on flooding and food shortage. The information provide by the community Boma chief, parmount Chief and Payams Adminstratives that there was a overflow of the Rivr and heavry rain causes flooded which affected farms and death of Livestock Goats ,Cattles including reports of shelters(homes,schools,health Facility ,church ) being destroyed or submerged by waters include the inter road lock beween Boma to Boma Case immune suffering of People women,elders and children . 10 cases of snake bike and death of people due to flood of river over flow and heavy rainy occur in period of July up to September 2022

On 20th September 2022 Team asses (Bwth/under LwakOgon Boma and Agouch/under Lul Boma ) Lul Payam then 21st September 2022 Team asses (Abenyanio )Dethwok Payam ,then (Upper Debor/KodokRural on date 22nd September 2022 ,) then on date 23rd September 2022 team asses Kodok town ,then finally concluded in Fashoda Kindom on 26th September 2022 residential of rath Kwongo Dak Padit.

According to general observation and Physical data collected from the community and local authorities in Lul , the Lul Payam Officer and RRC said the Estimate Population of Lul are 24,360 individuals(4,060HH) those are affected by Flood as whole area is surrounding with water , But the Most affected people displaced are 1523 HHs( 9,138)individuals in Lul Payam as followed :- Boma Ashak=378HH, Boma Lul=350hh, Boma Wijirk=300HH,

Boma Oriny250HH, Boma Lwakogun=245hh) include Fashoda kingdom were rath Kowng Dak is Present surround by water about 10meter to Royal Palace.

While According to general observation and Physical data collected for Dethwok Payam ,the Payam Officer and RRC said total estimate population for Dethwok is 6725HHs( 40,350 individuals ) affected by Flood whole the area are surrounded by Water , but the Most affected people displace from their homes are 2398HHs (14,388 individuals )covered ten Bama ,( Ashak, Coshang,Alel, Dethwok,otheyshok, Pabiew, Borbak, Malo,Abenyano, Atar)