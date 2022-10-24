IRNA Report: Awerial County, Lakes State

Situation overview

Awerial county in Lakes State was flooded in September 2022 due to heavy rains and overpour of Wat-num and Gel rivers which inundated the lowland areas of the county especially areas along Nile, Wunthou, Guthom and Manjur. On 23 September 2022, humanitarian partners and RRC coordinator in Awerial county of Lakes State met and discussed on the floods situation. A joint rapid needs assessment was organized and conducted on 3-5 October 2022 in 3 out of 17 floods affected Bomas. Though some Bomas were not reached due to accessibility challanges, information are collected on phone from such locations. According to the joint assessment team 24,205 individual IDPs/4,841 households are displaced due to the floods reported.

The assessment is conducted using Key Informants, focus group discussion, observations and household interviews at the community level. The assessment team was composed of humanitarian partners and clusters operational in Awerial county. This report presents information gathered in 17 Bomas across Dor (5), Abuyung (1), Nile (1), Puluk (5), Magok (1), Bunagok (3) and Alel (1) payams of Awerial county. Health and nutrition clusters conducted screening of MAM and PLW in 2 PHCUs of Dor and Awerial.

Key Highlights

The floods displaced people, affected schools, food security and livelihood, health & nutrition, shelters and road access as explained below ;

• Schools : Four schools: Manjur, Awerial Complex, Pul-Awar and Riaga Primary Schools are flooded and surrounded by flood water and some parts destroyed. Pit latrine in Awerial Complex and Riaga are inundated. Most parents evacuated to safer highground areas and children went away with their parents which forced temporary closure of the schools.

• Food Security : Majority of the people in Awerial Center harvested their crops before the floods, but their granaries collapsed due to the floods which resulted to loss of their harvests.

• Health and Nutrition Services : The top three common causes of morbidity are malaria (110 cases representing 55%), ARI (Acute Respiratory Infections) (83 cases representing 41%), and diarrhea ( 8 cases representing 4% of the morbidity cases). The IDPs were found partly dependent on vegetables, okra, some groundnuts, some cereals (dura) and pumpkins that they managed to carry with them during the displacement. The nutrition team then managed to screen children of 6-59 months, pregnant and lactation women (PLW) in all the places with GAM rates in U5 and PLW standing at 11% and 14%, respectively.

• Shelters and NFIs: Over 25% of the flood affected population have no access to shelter and construction materials while about 50-75% of the flood affected population shared shelters with other households.

• Road accessibility: The road has been cut off by water and this hindered movements by vehicles. from Mingkaman to Yirol and vice versa.