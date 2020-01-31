IPC Overview by County - January 2020

Abiemnhom County, Unity State, South Sudan

Introduction

Based on the most recent IPC analysis in August 2019, it was determined that 6.35 million people in South Sudan (54% of the total population) faced IPC Phase 3 ‘Crisis’ levels of acute food insecurity or worse, of whom 10,000 were in Catastrophe (IPC phase 5) and 1.7 million were in Emergency (IPC phase 4). The level of acute food insecurity is the same as was reported in January 2019 and has decreased slightly since September 2018 when 61% of the population was facing IPC Phase 3 or worse. The IPC County Overview gives a brief snapshot of projected Food Security and Livelihoods and IPC indicators per county to inform the upcoming IPC assessment. To support the January 2020 IPC process, REACH has developed multiple factsheets to support state analysis teams including:

1) IPC County Overview Profiles

2) Updates to County Flooding Factsheets – where relevant

3) Integrated Needs Tracking (INT) Factsheets

4) FSL Factsheets based on REACH Area of Knowledge Data

IPC Assumptions for Projection 1: September - December 2019

1) Seasonal increase in food availability due to harvest, although moderate.

2) Relatively low to moderate incidences of insecurity related to inter-communal violence are expected.

3) Increased access to trade, but continued macro-economic volatility which will limit household purchasing power