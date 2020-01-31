31 Jan 2020

IPC Overview by County - January 2020

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (11.77 MB)

Abiemnhom County, Unity State, South Sudan

Introduction

Based on the most recent IPC analysis in August 2019, it was determined that 6.35 million people in South Sudan (54% of the total population) faced IPC Phase 3 ‘Crisis’ levels of acute food insecurity or worse, of whom 10,000 were in Catastrophe (IPC phase 5) and 1.7 million were in Emergency (IPC phase 4). The level of acute food insecurity is the same as was reported in January 2019 and has decreased slightly since September 2018 when 61% of the population was facing IPC Phase 3 or worse. The IPC County Overview gives a brief snapshot of projected Food Security and Livelihoods and IPC indicators per county to inform the upcoming IPC assessment. To support the January 2020 IPC process, REACH has developed multiple factsheets to support state analysis teams including:

1) IPC County Overview Profiles

2) Updates to County Flooding Factsheets – where relevant

3) Integrated Needs Tracking (INT) Factsheets

4) FSL Factsheets based on REACH Area of Knowledge Data

IPC Assumptions for Projection 1: September - December 2019

1) Seasonal increase in food availability due to harvest, although moderate.

2) Relatively low to moderate incidences of insecurity related to inter-communal violence are expected.

3) Increased access to trade, but continued macro-economic volatility which will limit household purchasing power

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.