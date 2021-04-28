IOM - Urgent Appeal for Funds for Health Activities in South Sudan

IOM has been providing emergency lifesaving primary health care services to vulnerable populations including IDPs, returnees, and conflict affected host in Upper Nile, Unity, and Western Bahr El Ghazal, activities that have been implemented since 2013. At present, IOM supports 22 health facilities through the provision of primary health care and routine immunization services, through both static and mobile/outreach interventions in Malakal, Wau and Rubkona counties, both inside and outside IDP sites. Most of the health facilities supported by IOM are located in extremely hard-to-reach locations at which there are no other health partners operating, such as Greater Baggari in Western Bahr-el-Ghazal and Ding Ding in Unit, through which IOM reaches extremely vulnerable communities, including populations displaced, particularly as a result of floods or conflict.

In 2020, IOM static and mobile health facilities reached a total of 494,487 beneficiaries with outpatient consultations, provision of support which also focused upon key causes of morbidity and mortality in South Sudan, namely malaria, diarrhoeal diseases, and pneumonia, in addition to critical special treatment to vulnerable populations, including sexual and reproductive health services, tuberculosis treatment, and testing and treatment for HIV. IOM also integrates maternal health in all primary health care facilities, including antenatal and postnatal care, facility-based delivery, and family planning, with over 20,000 ANC consultations conducted on an annual basis. IOM provides screening to all children under 5 at the outpatient department, to enable early detection of malnourishment, through which 5,596 children were referred to the Outpatient Therapeutic Program for further support in 2020. These efforts are supplemented with the provision of health education messages at facility and household level, with a focus on common morbidities and infection prevention and control measures.

IOM remains a critical Health Cluster frontline responder, with Rapid Response Teams mobilized in response to disease outbreaks and acute crisis situations, through which IOM provides case management, mass reactive vaccination campaigns, and emergency primary health care in response to crisis situations.