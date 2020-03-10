South Sudan + 5 more
IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 9 (24 February to 1 March 2020)
WEEKLY OVERVIEW
WASH
- The community engagement meeting was conducted at Attende Boma, Gimunu Payam reaching 51 individuals (20 men, 31 women) during the reporting week.
- IOM distributed the IPC/WASH items (dustbins, broom, heavy duty glove, hand sanitizers, liquid and bar soap, etc) and EVD leaflets at the PoEs of SSRC and Yei air strip.
- The IPC/WASH orientation training was conducted for 34 healthcare workers (16 men, 18 women) at the Yei Civil Hospital.
- IOM conducted the IPC/WASH assessment at the 6 health facilities supported by IOM (Kerwa PHCC, Panyume PHCC, Khorijo PHCU, Kaya PHCC, Rodhoba PHCU, and Morobo PHCC).
HEALTH
- Active screening ongoing in 17 active IOM-supported PoE sites in Kajo Keji, Morobo, Yei, Nimule, Wau and Juba.
DTM
- DTM continue to operate 21 Flow Monitoring Points surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda, DRC and CAR.
