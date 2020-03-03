IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 8 (17 to 23 February 2020)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

● DTM continued operating 21 Flow Monitoring Points surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda, DRC and CAR.

● IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 15 out of the 17 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho, Khor kaya, Bori, Berigo, Nimule river docking, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), as well as seven health facilities (Yei civil hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC).

● IOM completed the repair of four blocks of flush toilets at Yei civil hospital.

● IOM continued with active screening at 17 PoE (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Morobo, Bazi,

Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho, Khor kaya, Bori, Berigo, Nimule Airstrip, Nimule river docking, Nimule ground crossing, Wau, and Juba International Airport). A total of 65,647 crossings were screened during this epidemiological week eight.