IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 6 (03 to 09 February 2020)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

IOM continued with active screening in 17 PoEs out of the 20 IOM supported PoEs, namely: Yei Airstrip, Yei SSRRC, Kaya, Okaba, Khorijo, Pure, Bazi, Salia Musala, Khor Kaya (Busia), Kerwa, Birigo, Bori, Nimule PoE, Nimule River Docking Side, Nimule Airstrip, Wau and Juba International Airport.

IOM continued to provide IPC/WASH to 15 out of the 17 PoEs run by IOM (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musala, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijo, Khor Kaya, Bori, Berigo, Nimule River Docking, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport). IOM also continued to support 7 health facilities with IPC/WASH (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijo PHCU and Morobo PHCC).

IOM donated IPC/WASH supplies to Yei Hospital (2 boxes of bar soap, 20 liters of liquid soap, 12 bottles of hand washing gel, 10 bottles of hand sanitizers, hard brushes and brooms.

IOM participated in a joint EVD simulation exercise in Yei Hospital organized by AAH and WHO and presided over by the Yei State Minister of Health.