17 Feb 2020

IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 6 (03 to 09 February 2020)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 17 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (464.63 KB)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

  • IOM continued with active screening in 17 PoEs out of the 20 IOM supported PoEs, namely: Yei Airstrip, Yei SSRRC, Kaya, Okaba, Khorijo, Pure, Bazi, Salia Musala, Khor Kaya (Busia), Kerwa, Birigo, Bori, Nimule PoE, Nimule River Docking Side, Nimule Airstrip, Wau and Juba International Airport.

  • IOM continued to provide IPC/WASH to 15 out of the 17 PoEs run by IOM (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musala, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijo, Khor Kaya, Bori, Berigo, Nimule River Docking, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport). IOM also continued to support 7 health facilities with IPC/WASH (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijo PHCU and Morobo PHCC).

  • IOM donated IPC/WASH supplies to Yei Hospital (2 boxes of bar soap, 20 liters of liquid soap, 12 bottles of hand washing gel, 10 bottles of hand sanitizers, hard brushes and brooms.

  • IOM participated in a joint EVD simulation exercise in Yei Hospital organized by AAH and WHO and presided over by the Yei State Minister of Health.

  • As planned, DTM activated FMPs in Kaya (Morobo County, start date 4 February), Kerwa and Pure (Kajo-Keji County, start date 6 February) to replace two FMPs previously operated in cooperation with DTM Uganda. In total, 21 EVD-dedicated FMPs are now active, of which one run in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.