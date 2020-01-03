IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 52 (23 - 29 Dec 2019)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

● IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at the 15 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho, Khor Kaya, Bori, Berigo, Nimule check-point, Nimule river docking and Juba Airstrip) as well as 7 supported Health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC). Two IOM supported health facilities (Lasu PHCC, Kirikwa PHCC) remain suspended following a security incident on 27th October 2019.

● IOM has continued with EVD screening in 17 PoEs it supports in Yei river, Jubek, Wau and Torit states. 17 PoEs were operational in this epidemiological week out of the 20 IOM supported POEs.

● Lasu and Tokori FMPs remain temporarily inactive due to security concerns. DTM continues to operate 22 additional EVD-dedicated FMPs on the borders with DRC, Uganda and CAR, of which six are operated in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border