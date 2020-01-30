IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 4 (20 -26 January 2020)

Weekly Overview

● DTM continues to operate 20 additional EVDdedicated FMPs on the borders with DRC, Uganda and CAR, of which four are operated in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border. Lasu and Tokori FMPs remained inactive as a result of security constrains and will be permanently closed by the end of the month.

● IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at the 15 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho, Khor Kaya, Bori, Berigo, Nimule River Docking, Nimule Ground Crossing, and Juba International Airport), as well as seven health facilities (Yei State Hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC).

● IOM continued with active screening in 17 PoEs, namely: Yei Airstrip, Yei SSRRC, Kaya, Okaba, Khorijo, Pure, Bazi, Salia Musala, Khor Kaya (Busia), Kerwa, Birigo, Bori, Nimule PoE, Nimule River Docking, Nimule Airstrip, Wau and Juba International airport.