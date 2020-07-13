South Sudan + 5 more
IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 26 (21 to 27 June 2020)
Attachments
WEEKLY OVERVIEW
Despite the recent outbreak of Ebola detected in DRC, IOM is proceeding with scaling down of EVD activities by the end of June, as per guidance from the National Task Force. To that end, IOM held the official handover ceremony of the two PoE sites (Yei Airstrip, Kaya) to the Yei County Health Department on 22 June. IOM will continue to support the operations remotely until 30 June.
During this reporting week, DTM continued operating 10 Flow Monitoring Points surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda, DRC and CAR
IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 4 PoEs (Kaya,Yei Airstrip, Nimule ground crossing and Juba International Airport) out of 5 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Wau Airstrip, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport). The team continued to provide WASH/IPC support and risk communication within the communities in Attende, Gimunu, Marakonye and Yei town around the SSRRC as well as in seven health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC)
IOM continued with active screening in 5 supported PoEs, namely: Yei airstrip, Kaya border, Nimule border, Wau Airstrip and Juba International Airport
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.