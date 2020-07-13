IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 26 (21 to 27 June 2020)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

Despite the recent outbreak of Ebola detected in DRC, IOM is proceeding with scaling down of EVD activities by the end of June, as per guidance from the National Task Force. To that end, IOM held the official handover ceremony of the two PoE sites (Yei Airstrip, Kaya) to the Yei County Health Department on 22 June. IOM will continue to support the operations remotely until 30 June.