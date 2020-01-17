IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 2 (6 - 12 January 2020)

During this reporting week, a total of 4,982 entrants were surveyed. Of these, 60% were South Sudanese nationals; 33% were from Uganda; 3.2% from Kenya; 2.4% from Democratic Republic of Congo; and a further 1.4% were from other countries. Entrants’ origin information is self-reported.

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

● DTM continues to operate 22 additional EVD dedicated FMPs on the borders with DRC, Uganda and CAR, of which six operated in cooperation with DTM Uganda on the Ugandan side of the border. Lasu and Tokori FMPs remained inactive as a result of security constrains.

● IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at the 15 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho, Khor kaya, Bori, Berigo, Nimule river docking, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), as well as seven health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC).

● IOM continued with EVD screening at the 17 PoEs it supports in Yei River, Jubek, Wau and Torit states. 17 PoEs were operational in this epidemiological week out of the 20 IOM supported PoEs. A total of 65,224 inbound travelers were screened through the 17 PoEs supported by IOM.