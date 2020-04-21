IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 15 (06 – 12 April 2020)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

WASH

IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 8 PoEs out of 9 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Bazi, Kerwa,

Khor kaya, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), within the communities in Okaba and Khorijho as well as in seven out of nine health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC,

Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC)

HEALTH

IOM continued with active screening in 9 supported PoEs, namely: Yei airp strip, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala,

Khor Kaya(Busia), Kerwa, Nimule PoE, Wau and Juba International airport

DTM

DTM continued operating 15 Flow Monitoring Points surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda, DRC and CAR. Cross-border movement was affected by border closures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19