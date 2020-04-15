South Sudan + 5 more
IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 14 (30 March to 5 April 2020)
Attachments
WEEKLY OVERVIEW
IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 15 PoEs out of 17 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho, Khor kaya, Bori, Berigo, Nimule river docking, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), as well as seven out of nine health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC)
IOM continued with active screening in 10 supported PoEs, namely: Yei airp strip, Yei SSRRC, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Khor Kaya(Busia), Kerwa, Nimule PoE, Wau and Juba International airport and screened a total of 11,542. As per the EVD transition plans in line with the EVD National Strategy for South Sudan, IOM in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH) decommissioned 7 PoEs as at 31st March (Yei SSRC, Okaba, Nimule Docking Station, Khorijo, Pure, Birigo, Bori). A further 5 PoEs will be decommissioned by end of April
On 31 March, DTM deactivated six FMPs at Yei Airstrip (Yei County), Birigo (Lainya), Okaba (Morobo), Bori, Pure and Abaya (Kajo-Keji). Fifteen Flow Monitoring Points continue surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda, DRC and CAR. Cross-border movement was affected by border closures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19
- International Organization for Migration
