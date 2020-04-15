IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 14 (30 March to 5 April 2020)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 15 PoEs out of 17 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho, Khor kaya, Bori, Berigo, Nimule river docking, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), as well as seven out of nine health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC)

IOM continued with active screening in 10 supported PoEs, namely: Yei airp strip, Yei SSRRC, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Khor Kaya(Busia), Kerwa, Nimule PoE, Wau and Juba International airport and screened a total of 11,542. As per the EVD transition plans in line with the EVD National Strategy for South Sudan, IOM in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH) decommissioned 7 PoEs as at 31st March (Yei SSRC, Okaba, Nimule Docking Station, Khorijo, Pure, Birigo, Bori). A further 5 PoEs will be decommissioned by end of April