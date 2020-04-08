South Sudan + 5 more
IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 13 (23 to 29 March 2020)
Attachments
WEEKLY OVERVIEW
WASH
- IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 15 PoEs out of 17 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho, Khor kaya, Bori, Berigo, Nimule river docking, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), as well as seven out of nine health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC)
HEALTH
- IOM continued with active screening in 17 supported PoEs, namely: Yei airp strip, Yei SSRRC, Kaya,Okaba,Khorijo, Pure, Bazi, Salia Musala, Khor Kaya(Busia), Kerwa, Birigo, Bori, Nimule PoE, Nimule river docking side, Nimule air strip, Wau and Juba International airport
DTM
- DTM continued operating 21 Flow Monitoring Points surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda, DRC and CAR, though multiple locations were affected by border closures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19
