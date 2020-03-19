IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 11 (9 to 15 March 2020)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 15 out of the 17 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho, Khor kaya, Bori, Berigo, Nimule river docking, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), as well as seven health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC).

IOM conducted a refresher training of school hygiene club at Yei Junior Primary School for 15 students (8 girls and 7 boys, 2 teachers).

IOM conducted two community engagement meetings in MarakonyeGiru and Attende-Dukuri and reached 57 individuals (25 men and 32 woman).

A total of 14 public hand washing stations (2 per location) were set up at 7 markets in Brigo, Kaya, Salia-Musala, Khor-Kaya, and Pure (Birigo Market, Koyoki Market, Kidi Market, Kaya Market, SaliaMusala Market, Panyume Market, Pure Market).

IOM continued with active screening in 17 supported PoEs, namely: Yei airp strip, Yei SSRRC, Kaya, Okaba, Khorijo, Pure, Bazi, Salia Musala, Khor Kaya(Busia), Kerwa, Birigo, Bori, Nimule PoE, Nimule river docking side, Nimule air strip, Wau and Juba International airport.