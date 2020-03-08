IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 10 (2 to 8 March 2020)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

WASH

● IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 15 out of the 17 PoEs run by IOM (Yei Airstrip, SSRRC, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Morobo, Bazi, Kerwa, Pure, Khorijho, Khor kaya, Bori, Berigo, Nimule river docking, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), as well as seven health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC).

● IOM provided IPC/WASH materials at the 2 PoE (Kaya, Bazi), and 4 health facilities (Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Morobo PHCC, Panyume PHCC).

● IOM conducted the refresher training for 30 Social Mobilizers and Hygiene Mobilizers.

HEALTH

● IOM continued with active screening in 17 supported PoEs, namely:

Yei airp strip, Yei SSRRC, Kaya, Okaba, Khorijo, Pure, Bazi, Salia Musala, Khor Kaya (Busia), Kerwa, Birigo, Bori, Nimule PoE, Nimule river docking side, Nimule air strip, Wau and Juba International airport.

DTM

● DTM continued operating 21 Flow Monitoring Points surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda,

DRC and CAR