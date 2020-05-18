South Sudan + 6 more
IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 19 (3 to 9 May 2020)
WEEKLY OVERVIEW
DTM
- DTM continued operating 11 Flow Monitoring Points surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda, DRC and CAR
HEALTH
- IOM continued with active screening in 5 supported PoEs, namely: Yei airstrip, Kaya, Nimule check point, Wau and Juba International airport
WASH
- IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 4 PoEs ( Kaya, Yei Airstrip, Nimule ground crossing and Juba International Airport) out of 5 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Wau Airstrip, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), within the communities in Attende, Gimunu, Marakonye and Yei town around the SSRRC as well as in seven health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC)
