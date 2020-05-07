IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 18 (26 April to 2 May 2020)

IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 8 PoEs out of 10 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Bazi, Kerwa, Khor kaya, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), within the communities in Okaba and Khorijo as well as in seven out of nine health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijo PHCU and Morobo PHCC)