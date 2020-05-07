South Sudan + 6 more
IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 18 (26 April to 2 May 2020)
WEEKLY OVERVIEW
WASH
IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 8 PoEs out of 10 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Bazi, Kerwa, Khor kaya, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), within the communities in Okaba and Khorijo as well as in seven out of nine health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijo PHCU and Morobo PHCC)
IOM distributed megaphones, IEC materials and pre-recorded COVID-19 messages for dissemination to the communities in Marakonye, Attende and Gimunu in Yei county during the reporting week
DTM
- As of 31 April, DTM deactivated four FMPs in Bangaingai (Ezo County), Dingimo (Tambura County), Rasolo (Yei / Maridi Counties) and Logobero (Yei County). DTM continues operating 11 Flow Monitoring Points surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda, DRC and CAR
HEALTH
- IOM continued with active screening in 10 supported PoEs, namely: Nimule air strip, Yei airp strip, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Khor Kaya (Busia), Kerwa, Nimule PoE, Wau and Juba International airport. Nimule air strip has no passengers and no screening data
