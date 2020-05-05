IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update Update 17 (20 to 26 April 2020)

Weekly Overview

● IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 8 PoEs out of 10 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Salia Musalla, Bazi, Kerwa, Khor kaya, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), within the communities in Okaba and Khorijho as well as in seven out of nine health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijho PHCU and Morobo PHCC)

● IOM conducted ToT trainings on COVID-19 for 31 Community Hygiene Promotors to enable them to conduct the COVID-19 orientation sessions to key informants in the community. The COVID-19 Risk Communication activities were also integrated into current EVD programming in Yei, Morobo, and Kajo Keji

● IOM continued with active screening in 9 out of 10 PoEs, namely: Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Bazi, Salia Musala, Khor Kaya(Busia), Kerwa, Nimule PoE, Wau and Juba International airport. There were no flights landing at Nimule Airstrip during this week, hence no screening of travelers was done at this location

● DTM continued operating 15 Flow Monitoring Points surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda, DRC and CAR