IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 23 (1 to 7 June 2020)

WEEKLY OVERVIEW

DTM

DTM continued operating 10 Flow Monitoring Points surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda, DRC and CAR

WASH

IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 4 PoEs (Kaya, Yei Airstrip, Nimule ground crossing and Juba International Airport) out of 5 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Wau Airstrip, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), within the communities in Attende, Gimunu, Marakonye and Yei town around the SSRRC as well as in seven health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijo PHCU and Morobo PHCC)

HEALTH

IOM continued with active screening in 5 supported PoEs, namely: Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Nimule PoE, Wau and Juba International Airport