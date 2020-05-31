IOM South Sudan: Weekly Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Update 21 (17 to 234 May 2020)

During this reporting week, a total of 1,397 entrants were surveyed. Of these, 59.3% were South Sudanese nationals; 20.1% were from Uganda; 11.4% from Kenya; 2.1% were from DRC; 2.1% were from Eritrea; 1.8% were from CAR and a further 3.1% were from other countries. Entrants’ origin information is self-reported.