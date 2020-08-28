IOM South Sudan: Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report Update #20 (17 – 23 August 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak continued to slow down in the Africa region, as seen in the past two weeks. The current figures in the region represent 4.4% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2.5% of deaths reported worldwide. South Africa remains the hardest-hit country on the African continent and is ranked fifth globally, although with relatively low numbers of deaths.

There was also a reduction in the incidence of cases in Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, and Kenya in the past week. While these indicators are encouraging, the figures should be cautiously interpreted as they may be affected by many factors, including the current testing capacity, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 23,057,288 cases, and 800,906 people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO Global Epidemiological Update, 23 August 2020). In Africa, there were 1,000,379 cases and 20,321 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 2,507 confirmed cases, 1,294 recoveries, and 47 deaths, as of 23 August 2020.