IOM South Sudan: Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report (6 July – 12 July 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve in the African region, with a rising incidence of cases and associated deaths. During the reporting period, 119 new health worker infections were recorded from three countries, including seven from South Sudan. Current figures in the region represent 3.4% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1.4% of deaths reported worldwide, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 12,552,765 cases, and 561,617 people have died of the infection globally by the end of this reporting week (WHO COVID-19 Situation report 174, 12 July 2020). In Africa, there were 461,296 cases and 8,092 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 2,148 confirmed cases, 1,134 recoveries, and 41 deaths, as of 12 July 2020. South Sudan is classified as having clusters of transmission in general and community transmission in Juba. The National Steering Committee (NSC), Technical Working Groups (TWGs), and State Task Forces (STFs) continue to meet weekly to deliberate on COVID-19 response and preparedness. Some County Committees are established and meeting and reporting weekly, according to the Ministry of Health.