IOM South Sudan: Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report (3 August – 9 August 2020)

Situation Overview

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve in the African region, with a rising incidence of cases and associated deaths. Of the 95,673 reported new cases in the Africa region, the majority, 68% (61,557) were recorded in South Africa, which remains the hardest hit country across the continent and ranks fifth globally. The current figures in the region represent 4.6% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2.1% of deaths reported worldwide, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 19,187,943 cases, and 716,075 people had died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO COVID-19 Situation Report 201, 9 August 2020). In Africa, there were 872,501 cases and 16,041 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 2,473 confirmed cases, 1,264 recoveries, and 47 deaths, as of 9 August 2020.