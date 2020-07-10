IOM South Sudan: Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report (29 June - 5 July 2020)

Situation Overview

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve in the African region, with a rising incidence of cases and associated deaths. South Africa remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region, consistently registering the highest daily case incidence, now standing at more than 6,000 cases daily in the past week. The current figures in the region represent 2.9% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1.2% of deaths reported worldwide, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 11,125,245 cases, and 528,204 people have died of the infection globally by the end of this reporting week (WHO COVID-19 Situation report 167, 5 July 2020). In Africa, there were 356,666 cases and 6,746 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 2,093 confirmed cases, 649 recoveries, and 40 deaths, as of 5 July. The UN’s Humanitarian Chief and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, released USD 25 million from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to IOM to support frontline non-governmental organizations’ (NGOs) life-saving health and water and sanitation responses to COVID-19 in five countries, including South Sudan. This multi-country allocation will be channeled to NGOs at a country level to help address the most pressing humanitarian needs based on the in-country priorities in health and WASH as outlined in the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19.