IOM South Sudan: Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report (25 - 31 May 2020)

Situation Overview

The COVID-19 cases and associated deaths continue to in the African region, albeit with different trends among countries. The region has been recording a daily case-count of more than 2,000 in the past three weeks. Despite the trends observed, many countries in the region have started easing measures restricting social and economic activities. The current status in the region represents only 1.6% of confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 0.7% of deaths reported worldwide, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 5,934,936 cases, and 367,166 people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO COVID-19 Situation report 132, 31 May 2020). In Africa, there were 100,610 cases (3,708) and 2,554 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 994 confirmed cases, six recoveries, and 10 deaths, as of 28 May. To ease the backlog of COVID-19 tests, the National Task Force issued a guidance to suspend laboratory testing for individuals seeking voluntary testing, as well as for those seeking to travel within South Sudan. During this reporting period, two public officials confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19.