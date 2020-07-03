IOM South Sudan: Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report (22 - 28 June 2020)

Situation Overview

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve in the African region, with a rising incidence of cases and associated deaths. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 200,000 across 47 countries in the region. Currently, 27 countries are experiencing community transmission, 17 have clusters of cases, and seven have instances of sporadic COVID-19. The region has also observed an increased incidence of importation of cases from affected countries within the region, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 8,860,331 cases, and 465,740 people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO COVID-19 Situation report 154, 28 June 2020). In Africa, there were 224,673 cases and 4,996 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 1,989 confirmed cases, 246 recoveries, and 36 deaths, as of 28 June. The South Sudan Government secured USD 4.1 million through a partnership with the African Development Bank and WHO to support its emergency response for COVID-19 to strengthen the capacity of the health system for emergency preparedness, according to the Ministry of Health.