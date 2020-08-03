IOM South Sudan: Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report (20 July – 26 July 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve in the African region, with a rising incidence of cases and associated deaths. The current figures in the region represent 4.3% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1.7% of deaths reported worldwide. In addition, 33 countries in the region are experiencing community transmission, 10 have clusters of cases, and four have sporadic cases of COVID-19, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 15,785,641 cases, and 640,016 people have died of the infection globally by the end of this reporting week (WHO COVID-19 Situation report 188, 26 July 2020). In Africa, there were 696,207 cases and 11,708 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 2,305 confirmed cases, 1,190 recoveries, and 46 deaths, as of 26 July 2020. The Ministry of Health continues to conduct tracing of individuals who had contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases and has urged the public to strictly observe the rules of social distancing and other public health measures declared by the President and the High Level Task-Force in South Sudan.