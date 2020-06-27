IOM South Sudan: Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report (15 - 21 June 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve in the African region, with a rising incidence of cases and associated deaths. Of the new cases in the region, more than half of the cases reported are from South Africa. In addition, health workers have been significantly affected by COVID-19 in the region, with 73 new health worker infections during the reporting period, including four from South Sudan, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 8,708,008 cases, and 461,715 people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO COVID-19 Situation report 153, 21 June 2020). In Africa, there were 216,999 cases (8,464) and 4,874 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 1,892 confirmed cases, 169 recoveries, and 34 deaths, as of 21 June. The COVID-19 Addendum to the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan was launched on 16 June highlighting the need for an additional USD 390 million in the fight against COVID-19, bringing the overall South Sudan humanitarian appeal for this year to USD 1.9 billion. The National COVID-19 Response Plan, seeking USD 150 million, is included in this Addendum. Humanitarian organizations aim to assist 7.4 million people through the year, up from the 5.6 million targeted before the pandemic.