IOM South Sudan: Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report (13 July – 19 July 2020)

Situation Overview

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve in the African region, with a rising incidence of cases and associated deaths. During the reporting period, a 27% increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported from 45 countries in the region. Of the newly reported cases, the majority, 76%, were recorded in South Africa, which remains the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region. South Africa is now the eight most affected country globally, with its cumulative number of cases exceeding that of the United Kingdom and Iran, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 14,043,176 cases, and 597,583 people have died of the infection globally by the end of this reporting week (WHO COVID-19 Situation report 181, 19 July 2020). In Africa, there were 579,091 cases and 9,546 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 2,191 confirmed cases, 1,180 recoveries, and 43 deaths, as of 19 July 2020. The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a USD 4.16 million grant for South Sudan to support the COVID-19 emergency response and to strengthen the country’s fragile health system capacity to detect cases and curb the spread of the virus, according to the Ministry of Health.