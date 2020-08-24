IOM South Sudan: Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report (10 August – 16 August 2020)

Situation Overview

The COVID-19 outbreak continued to slow down in the Africa region, as seen in the past two weeks. A total of 326 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (9% increase) was reported from 44 countries between 5 - 11 August 2020, compared to a 13% increase during the previous reporting period (29 July – 5 August 2020). While South Africa reported the majority of new cases in the region at 60%, it also recorded a remarkable downward trajectory in trend. There was also a reduction in the incidence of new cases in Nigeria, Ghana, and Algeria in the past week. While these indicators are encouraging, the figures should be cautiously interpreted as they may be affected by many factors, including the current testing capacity, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 21,294,845 cases, and 761,779 people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO COVID-19 Situation Report 209, 16 August 2020). In Africa, there were 945,165 cases and 18,476 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 2,490 confirmed cases, 1,290 recoveries, and 47 deaths, as of 16 August 2020.