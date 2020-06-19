IOM South Sudan: Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report (08 - 14 June 2020)

Situation Overview

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve in the African region, with a rising incidence of cases and associated deaths.

Six countries in the African region observed the highest percentage increase in cases during the reporting period, including South Sudan, with a 62 percent increase. Currently, 27 countries in the region are experiencing community transmission, 17 have clusters of cases, and seven have sporadic cases of COVID-19, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 7,690,708 cases, and 427,630 people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO COVID-19 Situation report 146, 14 June 2020). In Africa, there were 167,566 cases (6,312) and 3,998 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 1,755 confirmed cases, 58 recoveries, and 30 deaths, as of 14 June. The Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) COVID-19 Addendum is in process. In addition, the COVID-19 National Response Plan (NRP) is under revision and will be finalized soon.