IOM South Sudan: Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report (01 - 07 June 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve in the African region, affecting all countries. The overall trajectory of the epidemic is still on the rise, although with differential trends among countries. Currently, 25 countries in the region are experiencing community transmission, 15 have clusters of cases, and seven have instances of sporadic COVID-19. The emphasis remains on active case finding, testing and isolation of cases, contact tracing, physical distancing, and promotion of good personal hygiene practices, according to WHO.

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 6,799,713 cases, and 397,388 people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO COVID-19 Situation report 139, 7 June 2020). In Africa, there were 131,324 cases (4,763) and 3,148 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 1,606 confirmed cases, 15 recoveries, and 20 deaths, as of 7 June. A Ministerial Order signed by the Health Minister issued the immediate suspension of COVID-19 negativity certificates until further notice. The measure is in response to the ongoing illegal issuance of fake certificates, according to the Ministry of Health.