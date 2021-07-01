IOM South Sudan: WBeG Sub-Office Quarterly Update (April 1st - June 30th 2021)

Overview

In coordination with the cluster leads / partners in WBeG & Warrap, IOM served, during the reporting period, over 230,000 beneficiaries (IDPs, returnees & Host communities). Capacity building, training & workshops were conducted for more than 2,900 individuals (IOM staff, government officials, partners and beneficiaries). 19 facilities (Water sources, latrines, women centers, community centers & a Bakery) were handed over to the community/authority; Cumulatively, for the first half of 2021, IOM served more than 430,000 beneficiaries (IDPs, returnees & Host communities). Capacity building, trainings & workshops were conducted targeting over 3,800 individuals (IOM staff, government officials, partners and beneficiaries). 60 facilities (Water sources, latrines, women centers, community centers & a Bakery) In addition to IOM intervention within Wau town, during the first half of 2021, IOM teams conducted over 70 field missions visited more than 630 sites/villages), within WBeG, Warrap & NBeG States, to assess and respond to the needs of the beneficiaries in Bazia, Majeu, Farajallah, Busseri, Kuajiena, Kangi. Marial Bai, RocRoc Dong, Wan Bai, Udici, Raja, Awiel, Alur, Tonj South and Tonj North, Twic, Aweil Norh, Gokmachar, Kirr-Adem, etc.