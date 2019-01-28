IOM South Sudan Water, Sanitation & Hygiene 2018 Quarter 4 Report, October – December

Quarter 4 Accomplishments

During Quarter 4, IOM provided Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services in three protection of civilian Sites (Bentiu, Malakal and Wau PoCs) and scaled up mobile interventions of WASH services and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention in remote locations. In total, IOM reached 355,100 beneficiaries with safe water, sanitation and hygiene promotion across eight different states of the country. In addition, IOM manages 50 per cent of the WASH Core Pipeline in South Sudan, successfully supporting the WASH Cluster to maintain a high level of preparedness. In Juba, Central Equatoria, IOM completed three solar-powered water yards at Joppa. As part of IOM’s Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness efforts, the WASH team rehabilitated the water system at the hospital in Yei and carried out hygiene promotion at IOM’s EVD screening sites and the communities living near them.

Gender-Based Violence Prevention Mainstreaming