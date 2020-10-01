IOM South Sudan Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) 2020 | Quarter 2 Report

Accomplishments

Between April and June 2020, IOM continued to be the largest WASH service provider in the Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites in South Sudan, ensuring that 154,158 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received daily WASH services, including solid and liquid waste management. At the same time, IOM continued to provide WASH services and gender-based violence (GBV) mainstreaming, gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response interventions provision of WASH services to returnees and host communities, living in transitional and post-crisis situations in Juba, Magwi, Wau, Twic and Bentiu. Through its Emergency, Preparedness & Response Team, IOM continued to provide emergency WASH services to flood and conflict-affected populations in Mapel, Tonj South and Tonj North.

To account for the COVID-19 outbreak in South Sudan, IOM scaled up its COVID-19 preparedness and response activities, in urban areas (Juba and Wau) and cross-border points (Nimule, Wau and Juba International Airport) by implementing Infection Prevention and Control (IPC)/WASH, as well as Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) activities.

In total, during this quarter, IOM reached 731,856 individuals with WASH services across South Sudan.