IOM South Sudan Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) 2019 | Quarter 2 Report

475,146 individuals reached by IOM WASH services

135 community hygiene promoters trained outside of PoC sites

2,303 girls and women reached with dignity kits

3,594 households reached with WASH NFIs

190 boreholes rehabilitated or drilled outside of PoC sites

Accomplishments

Between March and June 2019, IOM continued to provide Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services to over 152,029 internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the protection of civilians (PoC) sites in Bentiu (Unity), Malakal (Upper Nile) and Wau (Western Bahr el Ghazal). At the same time, IOM scaled up and maintained WASH services and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention interventions outside the PoCs sites, including in remote locations. In Kapoeta South, Eastern Equatoria, IOM completed one solar-powered water yard in Palakal Municipality providing safe drinking water to 104 households. In addition, nine villages were declared open defecation free in Twic (Warrap). In total, IOM reached 475,146 individuals with safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene promotion