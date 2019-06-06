IOM South Sudan Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) 2019 | Quarter 1 Report

Accomplishments

During quarter 1, IOM continued to provide Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services to over 190,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the protection of civilians (PoC) sites in Bentiu (Unity Nile State), Malakal (Upper Nile State) and Wau (Western Bahr el Ghazal).

At the same time, IOM scaled up WASH services and gender-based violence (GBV) prevention interventions outside the PoCs and in remote locations.

In Jebel Kheir, on the outskirts of Wau town, IOM completed one solar-powered water yard at the primary health care unit (PHCU). The water yard also supplies approximately 7,000 community members with drinking water, many of whom are returnees from the Wau PoC.

In total, IOM reached 407,162 individuals with safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene promotion.