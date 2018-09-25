25 Sep 2018

IOM South Sudan Update - August 2018

SITUATION OVERVIEW

With the crisis in South Sudan enduring, the humanitarian situation in the country remains dire. As of June 2018, some 7 million people were in need of urgent assistance and protection, while more than 1.84 million people were internally displaced. At the start of August, the Government of South Sudan and opposition forces signed a peace agreement; following that, the President announced an amnesty for opposition leaders. In August, inter-clan clashes led to a rise in protection and assistance needs of the displaced population in Juba. Throughout August, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) continued to reach displaced and conflict affected people across South Sudan and the Abyei Administrative Area with live-saving support, transition and recovery assistance and migration management services.

