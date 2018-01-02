02 Jan 2018

IOM South Sudan: Transition and Recovery Department | Quarterly Update - Q3 July - September 2017

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Sep 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (343.97 KB)

Programme Overview

The Transition and Recovery Department (TRD) in IOM South Sudan identifies, mitigates and addresses the root causes of forced migration. With support from USAID/OFDA TRD is implementing the Abyei Rehabilitation Initiative III (ARI III) programme in the Abyei Administrative Area. ARI III aims to support returnees and residents to establish sustainable livelihoods, develop a foundation for peaceful co-existence, build confidence in local institutions and governing bodies, empower women and youth and rehabilitate/built infrastructure.

Livelihood

160 people individuals identified for livelihood assistance

80 people individuals trained

TRD trained 21 men and 61 women in business management and trades identified through community engagement, which matches skills trainings with community needs. During the next phase of the project trainees will be provided with business start-up kits while TRD will continue to provide mentorship through regular monitoring, technical guidance and refresher trainings.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.