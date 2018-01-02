IOM South Sudan: Transition and Recovery Department | Quarterly Update - Q3 July - September 2017

Programme Overview

The Transition and Recovery Department (TRD) in IOM South Sudan identifies, mitigates and addresses the root causes of forced migration. With support from USAID/OFDA TRD is implementing the Abyei Rehabilitation Initiative III (ARI III) programme in the Abyei Administrative Area. ARI III aims to support returnees and residents to establish sustainable livelihoods, develop a foundation for peaceful co-existence, build confidence in local institutions and governing bodies, empower women and youth and rehabilitate/built infrastructure.

Livelihood

160 people individuals identified for livelihood assistance

80 people individuals trained

TRD trained 21 men and 61 women in business management and trades identified through community engagement, which matches skills trainings with community needs. During the next phase of the project trainees will be provided with business start-up kits while TRD will continue to provide mentorship through regular monitoring, technical guidance and refresher trainings.