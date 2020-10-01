IOM South Sudan Transition and Recovery 2020 | Quarter 2 Report

Livelihood Support

In Bentiu, TRU completed and handed over a Milk Bar to the community, which was built to support youth socioeconomic activities and integration in Unity State. The Milk Bar will strengthen cooperation amongst youth from conflict communities in the four targeted counties of Mayom, Rubkona, Guit, and Koch. The Milk Bar facility was equipped with a solar fridge, saucepans, tables, chairs, fire extinguishers, water, and kitchen utensils. The project also supplied two motorcycles for use in milk supply and delivery.

In Abyei Administrative Area, IOM, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture ploughed five feddan (7 Acres) of farmland for one of the IOM supported farming groups in return villages of Abyei. In addition, the group received a training on groundnuts production and simple farm tools. Additionally, IOM distributed seeds to three vegetables and farming groups consisting of 75 members (22 women, 53 men) and provided agriculture inputs to a farming group comprised of 25 members. Two new livelihood groups, composed of 10 members, also commenced within the reporting period.

To strengthen resilience and self-reliance, IOM provided a startup kit to a bakery livelihood group comprised of five members, items included, wheat flour, salt, cooking oil, buckets, and recordkeeping books. IOM also provided business skills training for 14 women’s livelihood group members on business skills and conflict resolution in Wau and enrolled 30 beneficiaries for a cash-for work program in Abyei Administrative Area.

In addition, the TRU team continued to support the Village Savings and Loan Association (VSLA) groups in Abyei, who successfully shared their cumulative savings and interest and grew the group’s total share, with each member receiving an average dividend of 25,200 SSP. Four VSLA groups comprised of 100 members commenced the second cycle of the VSLA loan scheme. So far, the groups have raised a total of 714,023 SSP (4,434 USD).