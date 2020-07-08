IOM South Sudan Transition and Recovery 2020 | Quarter 1 Report

312 individuals involved in agricultural & small business activities

357 beneficiaries supported through cashfor-work interventions

745 women received conflict mitigation trainings

100women received Functional Adult Literacy training

Livelihood Support

To contribute to women’s empowerment and address the root causes of economic marginalization, IOM’s Transition and Recovery Unit (TRU) is assisting women and girl returnees in peri-urban areas of Wau to restore their livelihood systems and create opportunities for them to become more economically self-reliant as small-scale entrepreneurs. In quarter one, IOM provided 100 returnee women and girls with a five-day capacity building training in Bussere and Bazia Jedid. The beneficiaries were capacitated in the areas of general business development and management, covering key business concepts, record keeping, and business plan development. The women and girls were also provided with start-up kits to support their small enterprises.

In addition, 100 women were enrolled in IOM’s Functional Adult Literacy (FAL) programme in Bazia Jedid and Bussere villages to complement livelihood activities. IOM coordinated closely with the local Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Gender,

Child, and Social Welfare (MoGCSW), and mainstreamed GBV principles into FAL activities. Over 85% of targeted beneficiaries actively attended learning sessions throughout the reporting period. In response to COVID-19 restrictions, FAL was adapted to home-based learning. Additionally, COVID-19 sensitization material was developed and integrated into FAL activities at the household level.

To increase the skills and employability of youth and women in Abyei Administrative Area, 140 youth and women completed a basic computer training and English language proficiency training. Another 14 beneficiaries completed a one-month computer maintenance and troubleshooting class. The livelihood activities will support beneficiaries to increase their household’s income, while also enabling unemployed youth to engage in productive work, which can serve to mitigate youth idleness and community tension.

IOM’s Transition and Recovery team in Bentiu continued the construction of a Milk Bar in Rubkona town as part of a youthcentered socio-economic empowerment programme. The Milk Bar facility was equipped with a solar fridge, saucepans, tables, chairs, fire extinguishers, water, and kitchen utensils. The project also supplied two motorcycles to use for deliveries. The Milk Bar will support economic linkages between cattle camp youth and urban youth through a mutually beneficial commercial partnership. The intervention will strengthen cooperation amongst youth from conflict affected communities in Mayom,

Rubkona, Guit, and Koch within Unity