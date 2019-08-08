IOM South Sudan Transition and Recovery 2019 | Quarter 2 Report

650 involved in agricultural & small business activities

612 beneficiaries supported through cash for work interventions

169 women received conflict mitigation trainings

21 members from agriculture groups trained

Infrastructure development and rehabilitation

In the Abyei Administrative Area, IOM rehabilitated one water yard at the main migration route, while a contract was finalized for the rehabilitation of additional five water yards along three migration routes. In collaboration with the World Food Programme’s Food for Assets (FFA) and the Ministry of Education, IOM’s Transition and Recovery Unit is rehabilitating five schools, one each in Malual Aleu, Majbong, Mabiour, Nyiel, and Rumbek. IOM has delivered materials and provided technical support for the rehabilitation and works are ongoing.

The IOM renovated Liech School in Bentiu was handed over to the community in May. The renovation included the construction of three new classrooms, rehabilitation of nine existing class rooms, fencing of the school, renovation of two five-door toilets, and delivery of four office desks and ten office chairs. The school serves approximately 1,100 pupils in the primary section and also serves as the only space for youth in Bentiu town to access secondary school education and the Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP). The handover ceremony was presided by the IOM South Sudan Chief of Mission and the Acting Governor. Also present were the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Head of Field Office, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) South Sudan Resident Representative, State Ministers and officials, local residents and the school’s pupils.