06 Jun 2019

IOM South Sudan Transition and Recovery 2019 | Quarter 1 Report

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 06 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.35 MB)

Overview

The construction of Jebel Kheir Primary Health Care Centre (PHCC) was completed and the opening ceremony held on 13 February 2019.
Participants included community leaders and community members, government officials, the Acting Governor, the Ambassador of Japan, and IOM Chief of Mission. The PHCC will serve up to 45,000 people.

Works at the Liech Primary and Secondary School in Bentiu town is ongoing. The school is the only institution outside the protection of civilians (PoC) site offering education to diverse categories of youth through primary section, secondary section as well as the Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) section. The ALP and secondary section in particular, help youth to restart their education after the disruption of their education primarily caused by the five-year conflict. IOM’s Transition and Recovery Unit (TRU) is implementing rehabilitation works entailing the construction of a new block of three classes; renovation of old nine classes; rehabilitation of ten toilets; and fencing of the school.

