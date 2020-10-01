South Sudan
IOM South Sudan Shelter and Non-Food Items (S/NFI) 2020 | Quarter 2 Report
382,075 individuals reached by S-NFI Cluster partners
13,313 individuals assisted by IOM with Shelter and Non-Food Items based on identified needs
2,724 individuals provided HLP education, counseling and legal services
82% of the targeted population reported that the received S-NFI respond to their urgent needs
137 emergency shelters constructed in Abyei and Wau government staff trained on COVID-19 prevention and mitigation measures
The S-NFI Cluster
The Shelter and Non-food items (S-NFI) Cluster provided 382,075 crisis-affected individuals with life-saving and lifesustaining emergency shelters and non-food items.
S-NFI Cluster completed the 2020 South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) Standard Allocation Strategic review. Four partners were selected to implement multi-sectoral projects (CCCM,
S-NFI and Protection) targeting 60,703 individuals, while another five partners were selected to implement single sector projects targeting 81,000 individuals.
The cluster finalized an addendum to its 2020 Response Plan, which includes COVID-19 related activities, targeting an additional 91,000 individuals, requiring an additional 2.6 million USD.
