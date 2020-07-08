IOM South Sudan Shelter and Non-Food Items (S/NFI) 2020 | Quarter 1 Report

230,405 individuals reached by S-NFI Cluster partners

6,200 shelters strengthened through community-based disaster risk management initiatives

80,536 individuals assisted with provision of direct IOM S-NFI assistance

1,383 individual reached with Housing, Land and Property awareness activities including community orientation and legal aid services

211 one room permanent shelters constructed for the returnees in Wau

83% of the targeted population reported that the S-NFI assistance they received responded to their main urgent needs

IOM continued to provide S-NFI assistance to affected populations in Western Bahr el Ghazal, Upper Nile, Jonglei and the Abyei Administrative Area. IOM completed five assessments in affected areas and provided in-kind S-NFI support to 41,056 individuals. These individuals received plastic sheeting, kitchen sets, blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, solar lamps and kangas. Additionally, IOM provided in-kind S-NFI assistance to 2,339 individuals displaced after inter-communal violence displaced hundreds of people from Kolom and surrounding communities in the Abyei Administrative Area.

IOM supported flood-affected communities in the Abyei Administrative Area through an intensive community-based disaster risk management (CBDRM) initiative. CBDRM activities included the formation of village committees and identification of locally feasible solutions to mitigate the risks of flooding.

IOM worked with the community to upgrade 6,200 shelters, housing 39,480 individuals. Households were trained to improve their shelters with the construction of an apron/footing around their shelters, which serves to increase shelter durability and improve flood resistance. Household members (the majority of whom were women) constructed these aprons/footings on a cash-for work-basis, allowing their fulfilment of other household needs. IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) biometrically registered all participating households.

IOM also continued to scale-up its community-based settlement approach in four new villages in Wau. This project aims to provide returnees and host communities with multi-sectoral services centered around settlements, determined by communitybased needs identification. 586 homes were constructed or rehabilitated this quarter, benefitting 6,254 individuals. IOM worked closely with surrounding communities and engaged local skilled and unskilled workers to complete construction projects.

Based on community feedback, IOM’s S-NFI team incorporated environmental and structural improvements to the classic one-room shelter design.

Mud blocks utilized in the construction of these homes were prepared by the homeowners themselves. In total, 376 individuals were provided with earning opportunities and benefited from the cash-for-work component of this project.