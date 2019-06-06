06 Jun 2019

IOM South Sudan Shelter and Non-Food Items (S/NFI) 2019 | Quarter 1 Report

from International Organization for Migration
The S/NFI Cluster

The Shelter/Non-food items (S/NFI) Cluster responded to the needs of 217,505 crisis-affected individuals with the provision of life-saving and life-sustaining non-food items. The S/NFI Cluster carried out 33 distributions in eight states in South Sudan resulting from 39 assessments/ verifications. In this quarter, the S/NFI Cluster continued to support the 26 partners with operational coordination to optimize resources and avoid duplication of response and services. The S/NFI Cluster provided trainings and built the capacity of its 26 partners, including 13 national non-governmental organizations (NNGOs). During the reporting period, the S/NFI Cluster convened 12 meetings. Six Operational Working Group (OWG) meetings were held to identify gaps, the availability of the partners, prioritize the most urgent needs and organize multisector responses. Three Cluster meetings and three info-sessions were held to provide context updates and discuss developments, challenges, pressing issues and discuss specific topics. During the reporting period, the Cluster finalized its 2-year S/NFI Cluster Strategy with the technical support from Global Shelter Cluster. The S/NFI Cluster Strategic Review Committee (SRC) for the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) reviewed 20 proposals submitted by partners. SRC approved 14 proposals, totalling USD 2,300,000 in the first standard allocation. S/NFI Cluster and IOM response team trained 60 participants (47 men and 13 women) on S/NFI response methodology, Housing Land and Property (HLP), and approaches to the affected population. A total 41 NNGOs representatives attended the training.

International Organization for Migration:
