IOM South Sudan Rapid Response Fund 2019 | Quarter 2 Report
6 grants administered during the reporting period
4 I/NNGOs trained on financial reporting
5 supportive monitoring visits conducted
Overview
With the support of the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA/ USAID), the Rapid Response Fund (RRF) provides sub-grants to international and national non-governmental organizations (I/NNGOs) to rapidly respond to natural and man-made disasters in South Sudan, and Abyei Administrative Area. The RRF aims to support the needs of the most vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs), host communities, and returnees by providing a quick and flexible funding mechanism for I/NNGOs to deliver effective and needsbased humanitarian aid.
The RRF funds partners in eight different sectors:
• Agriculture and Food Security (FSL);
• Health;
• Nutrition;
• Protection;
• Logistics/Non-Food Items (NFI);
• Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH);
• Shelter/Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM); and
• Humanitarian Coordination and Information Management.
During the reporting period, RRF funded six implementing partners to provide life-saving services to IDPs, host community members and returnees throughout South Sudan.