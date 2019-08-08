IOM South Sudan Rapid Response Fund 2019 | Quarter 2 Report

6 grants administered during the reporting period

4 I/NNGOs trained on financial reporting

5 supportive monitoring visits conducted

Overview

With the support of the Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA/ USAID), the Rapid Response Fund (RRF) provides sub-grants to international and national non-governmental organizations (I/NNGOs) to rapidly respond to natural and man-made disasters in South Sudan, and Abyei Administrative Area. The RRF aims to support the needs of the most vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs), host communities, and returnees by providing a quick and flexible funding mechanism for I/NNGOs to deliver effective and needsbased humanitarian aid.

The RRF funds partners in eight different sectors:

• Agriculture and Food Security (FSL);

• Health;

• Nutrition;

• Protection;

• Logistics/Non-Food Items (NFI);

• Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH);

• Shelter/Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM); and

• Humanitarian Coordination and Information Management.

During the reporting period, RRF funded six implementing partners to provide life-saving services to IDPs, host community members and returnees throughout South Sudan.